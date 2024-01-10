Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize
00:39
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast
00:32
Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death
02:36
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display
04:02
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
Now Playing
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
UP NEXT
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
02:30
Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported
03:42
A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
03:26
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
03:54
Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers
00:49
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony
00:32
Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured
01:53
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case
01:50
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Copied
Copied
With the Iowa caucuses just five days away, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will go head-to-head in a debate as they look close the gap on former President Trump's lead. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 10, 2024
Andy Cohen recounts ordeal of losing money in elaborate scam
07:35
Watch: Lakers fan sinks half-court shot to win $100,000 grand prize
00:39
Blinken seeks path to contain Israel-Hamas war from expanding
02:24
Masked gunmen storm TV station in Ecuador during live broadcast
00:32
Bob Saget’s wife shares emotional message 2 years after his death
02:36
Space shuttle Endeavour gets new out-of-this-world display
04:02
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin treated for prostate cancer
04:51
Now Playing
Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis to face off, as Trump holds town hall
02:04
UP NEXT
Trump lawyers make case for immunity in 2020 election case
02:30
Severe weather sweeps across US with at least 4 deaths reported
03:42
A tale of two tailgates: Bills mafia vs. Dolphins fans
03:26
Female prisoners find purpose thanks to some very good dogs
03:54
Driver who was trapped in truck for 6 days is reunited with rescuers
00:49
Still holding on to your old tech? You’re not alone
03:21
Man who lunged at Las Vegas judge sentenced for original felony
00:32
Explosion at Texas hotel leaves more than 20 people injured
01:53
Tweens are obsessed with skin care – but is it safe for kids?
04:50
Jimmy Kimmel blasts Aaron Rodgers in scathing monologue
02:57
US Defense Secretary remains hospitalized, faces calls to resign
02:22
Trump to appear in court over immunity battle in 2020 election case