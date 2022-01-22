IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From alarm clocks to pajamas, here are 6 Real Simple Sleep Award winners

  • Now Playing

    NFL quarterbacks clash in divisional-round playoff games

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion

    04:25

  • Road to the Super Bowl: Fans and athletes prepare for the postseason

    02:44

  • Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia

    00:38

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

  • Jamaican bobsled team heads to Olympics for first time in 24 years

    02:13

  • Exclusive first look at Sports Illustrated Winter Olympic’s issue

    00:34

  • 37-year-old mom becomes fastest American marathoner

    05:10

  • Paralympian Mike Schultz on engineering his own prosthetic leg

    05:17

  • Travis Kelce’s mom crashes post-game interview after going to 2 games in 1 day

    01:25

  • Tennis legend Chris Evert shares ovarian cancer diagnosis

    02:25

  • Novak Djokovic is back in Serbia after deportation from Australia

    02:13

  • NFL playoffs kick off amid winter freeze

    04:05

  • Novak Djokovic detained in Australia overnight amid fight to compete

    02:07

  • Tara Lipinski on new docuseries that looks at 2002 skating scandal

    05:32

  • Novak Djokovic's Australian visa revoked again, faces deportation

    02:05

  • Novak Djokovic included in draw for Australian Open

    00:30

  • Lindsey Vonn opens up on mental health struggles with Hoda and Jenna

    06:09

  • Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games

    05:44

TODAY

NFL quarterbacks clash in divisional-round playoff games

03:10

This weekend is set to be a 48-hour football battle as legendary quarterbacks and next-generation talents compete to make it to the Super Bowl. The four divisional games start with a bang on Saturday and continue into Sunday. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    NFL quarterbacks clash in divisional-round playoff games

    03:10
  • UP NEXT

    How a former sports anchor pivoted to fashion

    04:25

  • Road to the Super Bowl: Fans and athletes prepare for the postseason

    02:44

  • Serena Williams shares video of lightsaber battle with daughter Olympia

    00:38

  • Team USA athletes debut Opening Ceremony outfits for 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

    05:19

  • Jamaican bobsled team are 'absolutely buzzing' over Olympic qualification

    02:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All