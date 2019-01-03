Want to get healthy and stay fit? Check out this week's Steals and Deals which includes fitness trackers, workout clothes and more!

News

Netflix warns against taking part in ‘Bird Box’ challenge

03:18

Netflix issued a warning against taking part in a new internet fad spawned from “Bird Box,” in which people attempt to do activities blindfolded. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2019

  • Chinese spacecraft makes 1st landing on moon’s far side

    02:25

  • Video shows ‘miracle baby’ rescued from Russian explosion in hospital

    00:28

  • Manhunt intensifies for killer of 7-year-old shot in Texas Walmart parking lot

    01:52

  • Nancy Pelosi: ‘We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason’

    01:18

  • Nancy Pelosi discusses Mueller investigation, impeachment and more

    06:59

  • White House meeting ends without shutdown progress

    02:53

Best of TODAY

