IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:02

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

    04:11

  • House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

    03:07

  • Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war

    02:26

  • Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside

    02:35

  • Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital

    01:38

  • Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

    00:40

  • Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey

    00:45

  • Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

    01:01

  • ‘We are suffering’: People in Gaza struggle to get food

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

    02:10

  • Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

    01:32

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

    04:20

  • Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit

    02:47

  • Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

    00:49

  • Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis

    00:41

  • Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

    02:44

  • Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza

    01:15

  • Gazans receiving medical treatment in Israel are now stuck as war continues

    04:14

  • Scenes outside Gaza hospital after Israel strikes ambulance near entrance

    01:01

NBC News granted rare access to Israeli troops in Gaza

02:03

NBC News has been granted rare access inside Gaza by Israel’s army to share a look at the tunnels used by Hamas and the efforts to destroy them. NBC’s Raf Sanchez reports for TODAY.Nov. 6, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Watching an Israeli military unit locating and destroying Hamas tunnels in Gaza

    02:02

  • Israeli military forces are expected to enter Gaza City

    04:11

  • House Republicans defend IRS cuts in Israel aid bill

    03:07

  • Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war

    02:26

  • Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside

    02:35

  • Triage doctor says conditions are 'catastrophic' at this Gaza City hospital

    01:38

  • Israeli military video shows Gaza Strip ground operation as it prepares to enter Gaza City

    00:40

  • Pro-Palestinian crowds try to storm air base housing U.S. troops in Turkey

    00:45

  • Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp

    01:01

  • ‘We are suffering’: People in Gaza struggle to get food

    01:54

  • Zelenskyy: Russia, Iran and North Korea sponsored Hamas’ attack on Israel

    02:10

  • Zelenskyy says he’s ‘ready to go to Israel today’ but the visit will ‘depend on a number of things’ 

    01:32

  • Blinken: Palestinians ‘must not be forcibly displaced’

    04:20

  • Blinken meets with Palestinian leader during unannounced visit

    02:47

  • Fire breaks out after airstrike on Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp

    00:49

  • Palestinians search for survivors after airstrike in Khan Younis

    00:41

  • Blinken fears cease-fire would allow Hamas to 'regroup and repeat' attack

    02:44

  • Blinken shares condolences for U.N. workers killed in Gaza

    01:15

  • Gazans receiving medical treatment in Israel are now stuck as war continues

    04:14

  • Scenes outside Gaza hospital after Israel strikes ambulance near entrance

    01:01
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Israeli troops encircle Gaza City with civilians still inside

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

SAG-AFTRA split over Hollywood studios' 'last, best and final offer'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trump leads Biden in 5 battleground states, new poll shows

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Trump to testify in civil fraud trial: What to watch for

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Obama weighs in on complexity of Israel-Hamas war

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get an inside look at Bravocon 2023!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From skin care to hair care: 6 top-rated essentials for men

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bravocon, Katy Perry, Kardashian baby and more Hollywood scoop

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates mom Laura's birthday: See the pics

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Easy stretches to make your body feel great after a workout

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

6 popular parenting styles explained: Which one are you?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Martha Stewart on dressing for your age, pumpkin spice craze, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Tips to maximize credit card rewards in time for the holiday season

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

The top movies and shows to watch in November 2023

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How the 40+ Double Dutch Club in Chicago promotes sisterhood

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Mark Wahlberg on new line of sneakers, why he takes ice baths

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Keep your sleep on track with these timely tips

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Sheinelle Jones counts down to New York City Marathon

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get an inside look at Bravocon 2023!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From skin care to hair care: 6 top-rated essentials for men

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Boy George announces he's joining 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Bravocon, Katy Perry, Kardashian baby and more Hollywood scoop

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jenna Bush Hager celebrates mom Laura's birthday: See the pics

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See The Foodie Magician amaze Hoda & Jenna with 'connections'

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

A look at innovative treatments that help with intimate health

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Move over pickleball, padel is the newest trend in sport

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How do I tell my friend that I’m not her babysitter?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Hoda & Jenna face off in a sandwich showdown!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Superfood recipes and hacks to make cooking easier and healthier

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Garlic parmesan wings and Cincinnati chili dogs: Get the recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Cherry pretzel white chocolate cookies: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Orange-soy pork tenderloin with sautéed cabbage: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Capture the flavors of fall with this spaghetti squash masala recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Pineapple chicken surprise: Get Elizabeth Heiskell’s recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 easy-to-make, spooky bites for your Halloween gathering

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Food becomes therapy at Maine restaurant The Lost Kitchen

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Festive Halloween drink recipes for adults and kids