    North Carolina woman who brought teen son to Jan. 6 riot sentenced to jail

    00:29

  • Ground beef recalled in 7 Western states for possible E. coli contamination

    00:23

  • Sea lion rescued from busy freeway in California

    00:36

  • Andrew Cuomo’s sexual harassment charge dismissed by judge

    00:30

  • Ahmaud Arbery’s killers sentenced to life in prison

    01:39

  • Jan. 6 committee may ask former VP Pence to testify in riot investigation

    00:48

  • Biden says America is ‘back to work’ and COVID is ‘not here to stay’

    01:55

  • Freezing cold weather grips the Northeast ahead of polar vortex

    01:30

  • Millions clean up from winter storm amid freezing temperatures

    01:49

  • Meet the ladies who say you’re never too old to slam dunk

    03:47

  • Richard Branson and Dan Hart talk launching satellites into space

    05:08

  • Women return to the workforce in ‘returnships’

    05:24

  • Everything you need to know about COVID-19 tests

    05:16

  • TODAY celebrates 100th birthdays: Jan. 7, 2022

    01:26

  • Kate Middleton turns 40: A look at the duchess' royal evolution

    06:36

  • How to drive safely during the winter storm season

    05:18

  • How to play Wordle, the new game that’s taking the internet by storm

    02:20

  • Watch: Wyoming state trooper narrowly avoids collision on icy highway

    00:27

  • Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean cancel trips amid rising COVID-19 cases

    02:39

  • Transgender swimmer faces backlash amid successful season

    03:05

TODAY

Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tennis tournament

00:22

Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from a tournament in Melbourne, Australia Saturday, ahead of a semifinal match, with an abdominal injury. Osaka says she needs to rest before defending her championship title at the Australian Open.Jan. 8, 2022

Best of TODAY

