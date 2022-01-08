Naomi Osaka withdraws from Melbourne tennis tournament
Tennis star Naomi Osaka withdrew from a tournament in Melbourne, Australia Saturday, ahead of a semifinal match, with an abdominal injury. Osaka says she needs to rest before defending her championship title at the Australian Open.Jan. 8, 2022
