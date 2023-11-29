IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

01:55

Health officials are monitoring a surge in respiratory illness in China with hospitals reporting a growing number of cases, especially among children. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Nov. 29, 2023

