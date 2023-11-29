Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
Why it’s important to get the updated COVID booster
How to recognize — and deal with — the narcissist in your life
At-home workouts to stay in shape during the winter months
TODAY celebrates 20 years of Thanks & Giving with St. Jude
Avoid flus, colds, more this holiday season with these health tips
Eye drop recall expanded to more than two dozen products
How to keep the peace among family during the holidays
Get better sleep: What you need to do before bed
How treatment for hearing loss can help reduce risk of dementia
How being deeply curious can strengthen connections
Study suggests Wegovy can reduce risk of heart attacks, strokes
Health officials are monitoring a surge in respiratory illness in China with hospitals reporting a growing number of cases, especially among children. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.Nov. 29, 2023
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
