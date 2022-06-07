IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals has up to 82% off 6 must-haves for your next vacation

  • Henry Winkler on ‘Barry,’ TikTok stardom, first Emmy win

    08:38

  • Melissa McCarthy teams up with cousin Jenna Perusich for HGTV

    06:35

  • Christian Slater, Joshua Jackson talk true crime drama ‘Dr. Death’

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Melissa McCarthy is keeping it in the family with her two latest roles

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Will Noodle the pug have a bones or no-bones day at Studio 1A?

    01:10

  • See the latest trailer for 'Martin, The Reunion' special

    01:05

  • Chris Martin talks introducing sustainability into Coldplay world tour

    04:56

  • Sorry ‘Ted Lasso’ fans, the series end is in sight

    01:01

  • Paramount sued over alleged ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ copyright

    01:55

  • 4-day work week is being put to the test in world's biggest trial

    01:46

  • See TODAY fan win trip to Mexico after playing trivia game

    03:01

  • Donna Farizan tries a new, modern twist on speed dating

    04:32

  • Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey reportedly split

    04:16

  • Yes, Hoda, ‘nother’ is actually a word!

    02:15

  • Ben Falcone shares how he came up with ‘God’s Favorite Idiot’

    04:26

  • ‘Parenthood’ cast looks back on show's most-memorable scenes

    04:04

  • Savannah Guthrie gets her own sandwich at TODAY Café!

    01:35

  • ‘Scrubs’ cast reunites 10 years after show’s finale

    04:59

  • Robert De Niro talks Tribeca Festival, passing of Ray Liotta

    04:59

  • Jenna reveals June book club pick is ‘These Impossible Things’

    01:05

TODAY

Melissa McCarthy is keeping it in the family with her two latest roles

05:46

Melissa McCarthy joins TODAY to talk about working alongside her husband in “God’s Favorite Idiot,” and her cousin in “The Great Giveback.” “It makes for a really fun workday,” she says.June 7, 2022

  • Henry Winkler on ‘Barry,’ TikTok stardom, first Emmy win

    08:38

  • Melissa McCarthy teams up with cousin Jenna Perusich for HGTV

    06:35

  • Christian Slater, Joshua Jackson talk true crime drama ‘Dr. Death’

    06:01
  • Now Playing

    Melissa McCarthy is keeping it in the family with her two latest roles

    05:46
  • UP NEXT

    Will Noodle the pug have a bones or no-bones day at Studio 1A?

    01:10

  • See the latest trailer for 'Martin, The Reunion' special

    01:05

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All