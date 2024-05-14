Blinken arrives in Ukraine to reaffirm it has American support
Cohen testimony connects Trump to hush money payment scheme
Michael Cohen is expected to face cross-examination by the defense in Donald Trump’s hush money trial a day after telling jurors the former president instructed him to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election and then approved a plan to pay him back. NBC’s Laura Jarrett reports for TODAY.May 14, 2024
