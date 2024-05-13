IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout
5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout03:38
Fitness instructor Aryan Rashed stops by TODAY to demonstrate how to achieve a full-body workout with five low-impact moves, from squat crunches to mermaids!May 13, 2024
5 low-impact equipment-free moves for a full-body workout
