TODAY

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M — its sixth-largest ever

00:26

The jackpot in the Mega Millions lottery jumped to $565 million after no one matched all numbers. It’s the sixth-largest grand prize in its 20-year history. The next drawing is Tuesday.Dec. 26, 2022

