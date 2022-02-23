IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Social media star Jimmy Darts spreads love with undercover kindness

04:04

Jimmy Kellogg, known as Jimmy Darts online, is on a mission to spread kindness through his own social media accounts. He talks to NBC's Tom Llamas about his viral videos that are moving people to tears.Feb. 23, 2022

