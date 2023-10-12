Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support
Mary Lou Retton's family gives health update amid flood of support
Mary Lou Retton’s family is responding to the massive and growing show of support after they revealed she is hospitalized with a rare form of pneumonia. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.Oct. 12, 2023
