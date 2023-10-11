Mary Lou Retton’s daughters say she is in hospital and ‘fighting for her life’

Olympic gold medalist Mary Lou Retton has been hospitalized for a rare form of pneumonia that has prevented her from breathing on her own, the gymnast's daughters said.

The 55-year-old gymnast's daughters, Emma Jean Kelley and McKenna Lane Kelley, gave insight into their mother's current health with separate posts on their Instagram stories on Oct. 10.

Both of Retton's daughters shared a link to the crowd-funding site Spotfund on their Instagram stories, and one of her daughters confirmed her illness to NBC News.

U.S. gymnast Mary Lou Retton competes in the balance beam competition in gymnastics for the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Focus On Sport / Getty Images file

“Please help my mom continue to fight,” Emma Jean Kelley’s story reads and features a photo from a fundraising page. “Anything helps.”

The link to the Spotfund page reads “Mommas hospital funds,” and states that it is an appeal for help with covering Retton's medical costs as she deals with a rare form of pneumonia.

"My amazing mom, Mary Lou, has a very rare form of pneumonia and is fighting for her life," the post reads in part. "She is not able to breathe on her own. She’s been in the ICU for over a week now. Out of respect for her and her privacy, I will not disclose all details."

The post also noted that Retton does not have medical insurance.

"We ask that if you could help in any way, that 1) you PRAY! and 2) if you could help us with finances for the hospital bill," the post continued. "ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom. Thank y’all so very much!"

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee said it is working to provide assistance to Retton's family through its relief fund, adding Retton had just attended its annual assembly just two weeks ago.

“Please know that our hearts are with Mary Lou,” the committee said in a statement to NBC News.

Retton represented the United States at the 1984 Summer Olympics at the age of 16

From left, Ecaterina Szabo, Mary Lou Retton, and Simona Pauca, Women's gymnastics medal ceremony, at the 1984 Summer Olympics, in Los Angeles, on Aug. 1, 1984. Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images file

She won five medals at the Olympics, which was held in Los Angeles that year, including a gold for her performance in the individual all-around competition.

At the games, Retton became the first woman in U.S. history to win the Olympic all-around gold medal, and she was later featured on the front of the Wheaties cereal box.

She would appear on the box three times, according to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame, a feat which the organization once noted put her in an “elite group of athletes.”

Though she retired in 1986, Retton was pulled back into the spotlight of competitive gymnastics due to the 2016 USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal. Though they were not implicated, her former coaches (Bela Karolyi and Márta Károlyi) were criticized for their role in fostering an environment for convicted sex offender Larry Nassar to operate.

Who are Mary Lou Retton's daughters?

Mary Lou Retton and daughter McKenna Kelley on Thursday, April 25, 2019. TODAY

Emma Jean Kelley is currently a gymnast at the University of Arkansas. McKenna Lane Kelley previously practiced the sport at Louisiana State University.

In 2019, McKenna appeared on TODAY to speak about growing up with a history-making mom.

“I don’t think I understood the enormity of what she did and the groundbreaking gymnastics that she did at the time,” Kelleys said at the time. “To me, she’s just Mom.”

Retton also appeared during the interview and offered advice to girls eager to become gymnasts too.

“They absolutely need to start at the ground level and build back up,” she said. “A culture of acceptance, a culture of safety. These girls have to feel safe.”