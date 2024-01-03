Mary Lou Retton’s daughter shares glimpses of her mom’s health battle on Instagram

Mary Lou Retton's daughter Shayla Schrepfer reflected on "the hardest year," months after her Olympic gymnast mom was hospitalized with pneumonia.

"2023 you were a YEAR," Schrepfer wrote on an Instagram video. "The highs were SO high, but the lows were the LOWEST lows. I can easily say 2023 has been the hardest year of my life."

Schrepfer added, "Thank you to everyone that has helped me through such a difficult year. Bring it on 2024!"

Aside from Schrepfer, Retton shares daughters McKenna Lane Kelley, Emma Jean Kelley and Skyla Kelley with her ex-husband Shannon Kelley.

At age 16, Retton was the first American woman to win the all-around gold at the 1984 Olympics.

In October 2023, Retton was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. At the time, McKenna explained on a crowdfunding site that the retired athlete was "fighting for her life" amid "a rare form" of the infection that rendered her unable to breathe on her own. In her post, Kelly asked for donations, explaining that Retton did not have health insurance.

Days after Retton was hospitalized, Schrepfer said her mom's improvement was “truly remarkable.”

She added in her Instagram post, “Although she remains in the ICU, her path to recovery is steadily unfolding. Her fighting spirit is truly shining! Her breathing is becoming stronger, and her reliance on machines is diminishing. Though it’s a lengthy journey, witnessing these improvements is incredibly heartening!”

Soon after however, Schrepfer described a "pretty scary setback" for her mom, adding in an Instagram video, “She is still in ICU and we’re just working through some things as far as her setback goes."

In late October, Retton spoke out in an Instagram statement: “I’m beyond blessed to have the opportunity to make this statement,” she wrote. “I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!”

The next month, on Thanksgiving, Retton wrote on Instagram:

"As we gather to celebrate this Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with profound gratitude. I want to express how truly blessed and thankful I am to be slowly improving and to be home with my girls, especially after my time in the hospital."

Retton added, “The love and support of my four amazing daughters have been a source of strength and inspiration throughout my journey. Their presence in my life is a testament to the incredible bonds of family."