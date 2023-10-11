IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Mary Lou Retton battling rare form of pneumonia, family says

05:09

U.S. gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton, the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal at the 1984 Olympics, is now fighting for her life against a rare form of pneumonia, her family says. NBC’s Kristen Dahlgren reports and Dr. Tara Narula shares preventative measures for the infection on TODAY.Oct. 11, 2023

