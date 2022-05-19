IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

21 products that are taking over our social media feeds — starting at $6

TODAY

Make this light, lemony pasta dish in just 30 minutes

04:15

Chef Jeff Mauro joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY and shares a recipe for a light and lemony pasta dish that you can make in 30 minutes. He also talks about being a mentor on the Food Network show “Worst Cooks in America Celebrity Edition: That's So 90s.”May 19, 2022

