Lindsey Graham signals support for potential Biden Supreme Court nominee
President Joe Biden is considering more than a dozen candidates to fill Justice Stephen Breyer’s Supreme Court seat, and Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is signaling he’ll support J. Michelle Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 31, 2022
