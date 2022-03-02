IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Kamala Harris: We won't put US troops on the ground in Ukraine

TODAY

Kamala Harris: We won't put US troops on the ground in Ukraine

10:06

Vice President Kamala Harris joins TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie to discuss the crisis in Ukraine and how far the US is willing to go into Ukraine. “We’re not going to put US troops on the ground to fight Russians in Ukraine,” Harris says adding, “we will share information with our allies that is in pursuit and support of our mutual concerns and priorities.”March 2, 2022

