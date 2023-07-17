IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing

07:20

TODAY contributor Jill Martin opens up about being diagnosed with breast cancer six weeks ago after going in for scans to get preventative surgery. She’s joined by Dr. Elisa Port to explain the importance of genetic testing and why identifying the BRCA gene or other mutations early is key.July 17, 2023

