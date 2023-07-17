IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
What are website cookies and what does it means to ‘accept all’?
03:39
Now Playing
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
UP NEXT
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy
02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M
00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake
01:27
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?
03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities
03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods
01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts
02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70
02:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami
01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat
01:46
Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia
00:23
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
Copied
TODAY contributor Jill Martin opens up about being diagnosed with breast cancer six weeks ago after going in for scans to get preventative surgery. She’s joined by Dr. Elisa Port to explain the importance of genetic testing and why identifying the BRCA gene or other mutations early is key.July 17, 2023
What are website cookies and what does it means to ‘accept all’?
03:39
Now Playing
Jill Martin reveals breast cancer diagnosis, urges genetic testing
07:20
UP NEXT
Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami, sending soccer world into a frenzy
02:32
Family of Murdaugh boat crash victim settles lawsuit for $15M
00:29
SCUBA diver helps retrieve wedding ring in 45-foot-deep lake
01:27
Powerball and Mega Million jackpots reach combined $1.5B
01:52
Ron DeSantis cuts campaign staff weeks ahead of first debate
03:14
Gilgo Beach murders: What led to arrest of suspect?
03:10
Temperature records broken in more than a dozen cities
03:17
Search continues for 2 kids swept away in deadly Northeast floods
01:43
Otter remains at large after series of surfboard thefts
02:55
Rev. Stephen Pieters, HIV survivor and gay activist, dies at 70
02:13
Hollywood faces uncertain future amid SAG-AFTRA, WGA strikes
04:51
Lionel Messi officially signs with Inter Miami
01:47
Powerball jackpot rises to $900 million after no winner
00:19
Biden buoyed by NATO trip and cooling inflation
02:12
Ron DeSantis fires several campaign staffers in move to cut costs
01:39
Hospitals see spike in patients during record extreme heat
01:46
Suspect on the run after shooting 4 people in Georgia