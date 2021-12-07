Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?
01:36
Share this -
copied
On TODAY with Hoda & Jenna, Jenna Bush Hager and guest co-host Willie Geist take a taste of Cardi B’s new line of vodka-infused whipped creams. Will it be yuck… or yum? “It is kinda tasty,” Willie says.Dec. 7, 2021
Chloe Grace Moretz talks about her new sci-fi thriller ‘Mother/Android’
05:54
Jenna and Willie try Cardi B’s boozy whipped cream: Yuck or Yum?
01:36
Brooke Shields says her daughter has hit the ‘jerk’ stage
02:22
‘Get Out’ leads list of best screenplays of the century (so far)
01:30
Kristin Davis: ‘There is respect for Samantha’ in ‘Sex and the City’ sequel
04:15
Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill discuss their new film ‘Don’t Look Up’