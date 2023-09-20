Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts
05:19
Now Playing
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler
05:07
UP NEXT
Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes
04:26
Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’
04:29
Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios
03:05
Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’
01:25
‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’
00:44
Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google
01:22
See Ryan Seacrest learn Vanna White extended ‘Wheel’ contract
01:51
Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line
09:06
Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation
03:48
Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli
04:59
Mike Goodwin talks ‘Big Dad Energy’ comedy tour, fatherhood
04:10
Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe
04:50
Taraji P. Henson talks mental health, She Care Wellness Pods
05:22
Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?
00:46
TODAY reveals Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup
01:13
Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’
02:08
Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike
00:27
Feud over fall foliage as local Vermont residents ban leaf peepers
02:59
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler
05:07
Copied
Create your free profile or log in to save this video
Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler stops by Studio 1A to talk about her podcast “Not Today Pal” that she hosts with her “Sopranos” on-screen brother Robert Iler. She also opens up about motherhood, living with multiple sclerosis and her 102-year-old grandmother — who gets her own Smucker’s Jar!Sept. 20, 2023
Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts
05:19
Now Playing
Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler
05:07
UP NEXT
Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes
04:26
Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’
04:29
Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios
03:05
Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’
01:25
‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’
00:44
Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google
01:22
See Ryan Seacrest learn Vanna White extended ‘Wheel’ contract
01:51
Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line
09:06
Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation
03:48
Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli
04:59
Mike Goodwin talks ‘Big Dad Energy’ comedy tour, fatherhood
04:10
Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe
04:50
Taraji P. Henson talks mental health, She Care Wellness Pods
05:22
Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?
00:46
TODAY reveals Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup
01:13
Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’
02:08
Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike
00:27
Feud over fall foliage as local Vermont residents ban leaf peepers