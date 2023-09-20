IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: What you need to know before buying Ozempic knockoffs, pet insurance and more on Consumer Confidential with Vicky Nguyen

  • Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

    04:26

  • Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’

    04:29

  • Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios

    03:05

  • Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’

    01:25

  • ‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’

    00:44

  • Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google

    01:22

  • See Ryan Seacrest learn Vanna White extended ‘Wheel’ contract

    01:51

  • Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line

    09:06

  • Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation

    03:48

  • Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

    04:59

  • Mike Goodwin talks ‘Big Dad Energy’ comedy tour, fatherhood

    04:10

  • Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

    04:50

  • Taraji P. Henson talks mental health, She Care Wellness Pods

    05:22

  • Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?

    00:46

  • TODAY reveals Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup

    01:13

  • Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’

    02:08

  • Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike

    00:27

  • Feud over fall foliage as local Vermont residents ban leaf peepers

    02:59

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

05:07

Actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler stops by Studio 1A to talk about her podcast “Not Today Pal” that she hosts with her “Sopranos” on-screen brother Robert Iler. She also opens up about motherhood, living with multiple sclerosis and her 102-year-old grandmother — who gets her own Smucker’s Jar!Sept. 20, 2023

  • Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

    05:07
  • UP NEXT

    Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

    04:26

  • Reba McEntire talks filling Blake Shelton’s boots on ‘The Voice’

    04:29

  • Hollywood strikes: Talks to resume between writers and studios

    03:05

  • Get a first look at Cabbage Patch Kids doc ‘Billion Dollar Babies’

    01:25

  • ‘N Sync re-creates throwback photo: ‘Who had us pose like that?!’

    00:44

  • Taylor Swift puzzles fans with mysterious game on Google

    01:22

  • See Ryan Seacrest learn Vanna White extended ‘Wheel’ contract

    01:51

  • Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line

    09:06

  • Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation

    03:48

  • Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

    04:59

  • Mike Goodwin talks ‘Big Dad Energy’ comedy tour, fatherhood

    04:10

  • Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

    04:50

  • Taraji P. Henson talks mental health, She Care Wellness Pods

    05:22

  • Do more people record concerts or stay in the moment?

    00:46

  • TODAY reveals Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup

    01:13

  • Gisele Bündchen says divorce from Tom Brady has been ‘tough’

    02:08

  • Bill Maher reverses plans to return without writers amid strike

    00:27

  • Feud over fall foliage as local Vermont residents ban leaf peepers

    02:59
Create your free profile or log in to save this video

President Biden urges global support of Ukraine in UN address

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Blinken on the $6B that helped free Americans imprisoned in Iran

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

1-year-old baby dies from fentanyl exposure at NYC day care

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ripple effects of UAW strike spreads as part suppliers weigh layoffs

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How did the military lose track of a $100M F-35 fighter jet?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See Ryan Seacrest learn Vanna White extended ‘Wheel’ contract

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Insider tips and the latest consumer news | Consumer Confidential

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Astrologer sees what’s in the stars for fall for TODAY hosts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jamie-Lynn Sigler talks 'Not Today, Pal' podcast with Robert Iler

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

See elephants at Texas zoo do yoga!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to protect your online data from cookies, malware, more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

The right way to warm up and cool down when exercising

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Mike Goodwin talks ‘Big Dad Energy’ comedy tour, fatherhood

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stanley Tucci talks wife Felicity, Harry Styles, cookware line

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Is Adele married? New video swirls speculation

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Everyone yells at their kids. How do you repair the moment?

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Leslie Jones talks explicit name of new book: ‘I gotta be special’

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Should friends choose sides in a divorce? Hoda & Jenna weigh in

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Kelsea Ballerini wishes Chase Stokes happy birthday: See the pics!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce they’re separating

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: Here are the top products

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Millie Bobby Brown talks ‘Nineteen Steps,’ wedding planning

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

4 fancy cocktails that you can make at home

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Martha Stewart shows how to preserve summer tomatoes

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stanley Tucci shares his easy recipe for pasta fagioli

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Steak tacos and chicken sliders: Get Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipes!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Create your free profile or log in to save this video

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season