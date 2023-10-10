IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Live updates: Prime Day is happening now — 100+ deals you don’t want to miss

  • Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions

    02:18

  • Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents

    01:59

  • Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners

    00:42

  • Robert F. Kennedy announces independent run for president

    03:21

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

    02:22

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time

    00:42

  • Amazon, Walmart and more kick off major holiday sales

    03:37

  • Wives, girlfriends of players on what it's like being married to NFL

    03:58

  • Simone Biles wraps up world championships with 5 medals

    01:59

  • Chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 following allergic reaction

    02:10

  • Retailers rethink self-checkout kiosks amid growing criticism

    03:03

  • Father pleads for safe return of family taken hostage from Israel

    05:21

  • Inside the desperate search for hostages captured in Hamas attack

    02:06

  • US increases security at home in response to Middle East violence

    01:38

  • US congressman details terrifying escape with family from Israel

    04:31

  • White House sends aid to Israel, moves US warships closer to area

    01:53

  • What is Iran's role in deadly attack on Israel by Hamas?

    02:51

Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

02:26

Israel launched new airstrikes on Gaza, vowing to end Hamas over its unprecedented terror attacks. Hamas is now threatening to kill hostages unless Israel stops attacks on civilians in Gaza. NBC’s Richard Engel reports for TODAY.Oct. 10, 2023

  • Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions

    02:18

  • Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents

    01:59

  • Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners

    00:42

  • Robert F. Kennedy announces independent run for president

    03:21

  • Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

    02:22

  • Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

    01:50
  • Now Playing

    Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

    02:26
  • UP NEXT

    Fitness tips for marathon season and easy at-home workouts | Start TODAY

    24:51

  • Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time

    00:42

  • Amazon, Walmart and more kick off major holiday sales

    03:37

  • Wives, girlfriends of players on what it's like being married to NFL

    03:58

  • Simone Biles wraps up world championships with 5 medals

    01:59

  • Chef Michael Chiarello dies at 61 following allergic reaction

    02:10

  • Retailers rethink self-checkout kiosks amid growing criticism

    03:03

  • Father pleads for safe return of family taken hostage from Israel

    05:21

  • Inside the desperate search for hostages captured in Hamas attack

    02:06

  • US increases security at home in response to Middle East violence

    01:38

  • US congressman details terrifying escape with family from Israel

    04:31

  • White House sends aid to Israel, moves US warships closer to area

    01:53

  • What is Iran's role in deadly attack on Israel by Hamas?

    02:51

Israel orders siege of Gaza, Hamas threatens to kill hostages

Shop these deals for October's Amazon Prime Day 2023

Pharmacists walk out over increasingly unsafe work conditions

Biden interviewed by special counsel over classified documents

Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $1.73 billion after no winners

Robert F. Kennedy announces independent run for president

Hamas threatens hostage executions in response to Israeli strikes

Rival protests erupt across US over Hamas attack on Israel

See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

How a club of young people is helping to revive Mahjong

See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

How a club of young people is helping to revive Mahjong

This giant jack-o’-lantern from Target is a Tiktok sensation

Breast cancer survivor on how advocating for herself saved her life

Take control of you money by understanding these financial terms

Powerball Jackpot climbs to $1.55 billion, 3rd largest of all time

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells talk wearing all the hats in ‘Gutenberg!’

Meet the health care CEO chasing his musical dreams

Ally Love shares her ‘Boss October’ challenge for the month

How a store in NYC celebrates contributions of indigenous artists

How long is too long to give your spouse the cold shoulder?

Should you voice your concerns over a friend's new relationship?

Hoda Kotb creates accidental bedtime ritual with daughter Hope

Katharine McPhee Foster owns up to hilarious mom fail

TODAY fan plays fall-themed game to win a prize!

How to style like a celeb without the high cost!

Meet the Air Force vet with Parkinson’s training for an Ironman

Chelsea Handler weighs in on ‘Traylor’ rumors: ‘Go, Taylor, go!’

Chelsea Handler recalls meeting George W. Bush playing pickleball

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Try these healthier fall desserts with super food ingredients

Spicy chicken tinga tostada: Get the recipe!

Chile relleno casserole and fried chicken: Get the recipes!

Try these creative coffee drinks for different times of the day

Meatballs with a Mexican spin: Get the recipe!

Eric Ripert shares how to make delicious grilled shrimp skewers

Meet the family behind the beloved Porto’s Bakery in LA

How to buy, store and prep fresh fish: Chef Éric Ripert shares tips

Cooking with Cal: Gluten-free chicken cutlets with arugula salad

Stacked ham and brie sandwich: Get Laurent Dagenais' recipe