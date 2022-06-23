IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

Interactive water wall installation opens at 30 Rock

01:08

A free new interactive art installation created by Danish artist Jeppe Hein and called Changing Spaces is now open at 30 Rock. It is designed to allow people to hop inside the circular water walls and view the installation from within as well as help people communicate.June 23, 2022

