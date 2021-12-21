Hugh Jackman plays ‘The Music Man’ in live preview performance
On Monday night, Hugh Jackman took the stage at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theater for the first preview performance of “The Music Man.” The show reportedly stopped several times for standing ovations.Dec. 21, 2021
