What is male factor infertility, and how can it be treated?
04:41
Is there harmful radiation coming from wireless headphones?
04:30
How scientists are trying to delay menopause and preserve fertility
03:49
Inside the scramble to find weight-loss medications amid shortages
02:13
Stay or go? How to navigate crossroads in life
04:59
What to know when shopping for your next insurance plan
04:39
Hoda sits down with Carissa Moore on ‘Making Space’ podcast
00:50
Hormone replacement therapy is safe to treat menopause: study
02:16
Copied
Copied
It had been thought that hormone replacement therapy to treat menopause increased the risk of breast cancer but new data shows that for some women the benefits outweigh the risks. NBC’s Dr. Narula breaks down who should and who shouldn’t take HRT on TODAY.May 2, 2024
Walker Hayes talks sobriety journey, new album ‘Sober Thoughts’
05:51
Now Playing
Hormone replacement therapy is safe to treat menopause: study
02:16
UP NEXT
A surge of anger could raise risk of heart attack, new study shows
03:58
Kelly Corrigan talks PBS show about mental health, well-being
05:29
Breast cancer screenings should start at 40, panel recommends
02:40
May 2024 Start TODAY challenge focuses on walking and strength
04:23
Try these DIY tips to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul
04:06
A look at the benefits of rock climbing for people with Parkinson’s
04:44
The 5 C's of media use: How to manage screen time for your kids
07:45
What is ‘Ozempic personality’? Users report changes in mood
02:33
Improve muscle tone and mobility with these low impact moves
03:57
Find calm and reduce stress with these tips and products