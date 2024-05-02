IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Hormone replacement therapy is safe to treat menopause: study
May 2, 202402:16

Hormone replacement therapy is safe to treat menopause: study

02:16

It had been thought that hormone replacement therapy to treat menopause increased the risk of breast cancer but new data shows that for some women the benefits outweigh the risks. NBC’s Dr. Narula breaks down who should and who shouldn’t take HRT on TODAY.May 2, 2024

