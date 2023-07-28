IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Trying to keep cool in the heat? 7 genius solutions that don't require AC

  • Now Playing

    How to use AI to plan vacations

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder, dies at 77

    00:35

  • Watch 3 humpback whales jump out of the water at that same time

    00:38

  • Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing

    00:28

  • Jadarrius Rose speaks out: 'I just didn't want to lose my life'

    03:02

  • New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know

    04:16

  • LeBron James speaks out as son Bronny is released from hospital

    02:44

  • Primetime Emmy Awards postponed due to ongoing strikes

    00:27

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • New details on Hunter Biden’s rejected plea deal

    02:08

  • Record heat extends into weekend with triple digit temperatures

    03:46

  • Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    06:29

  • Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more

    04:36

  • Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy

    01:52

  • Triplets separated at birth share story of finding each other

    06:56

  • Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio

    00:28

  • Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired

    00:38

  • 93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome

    01:04

  • Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit

    03:14

  • Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands

    03:36

How to use AI to plan vacations

04:23

Planning a summer getaway or fall vacation? There’s a way to find the best prices on airfare and hotels by using artificial intelligence and “hyperdynamic pricing." NBC’s Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.July 28, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How to use AI to plan vacations

    04:23
  • UP NEXT

    Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder, dies at 77

    00:35

  • Watch 3 humpback whales jump out of the water at that same time

    00:38

  • Mega Millions jackpot soars to $910 million ahead of drawing

    00:28

  • Jadarrius Rose speaks out: 'I just didn't want to lose my life'

    03:02

  • New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know

    04:16

  • LeBron James speaks out as son Bronny is released from hospital

    02:44

  • Primetime Emmy Awards postponed due to ongoing strikes

    00:27

  • Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

    02:19

  • New details on Hunter Biden’s rejected plea deal

    02:08

  • Record heat extends into weekend with triple digit temperatures

    03:46

  • Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

    06:29

  • Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more

    04:36

  • Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy

    01:52

  • Triplets separated at birth share story of finding each other

    06:56

  • Emu named Big Bird captured after escaping pen in Ohio

    00:28

  • Ohio K9 handler who unleashed dog on Black man is fired

    00:38

  • 93-year-old becomes oldest person to summit Yosemite’s Half Dome

    01:04

  • Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56: Remembering her rebellious spirit

    03:14

  • Abby Wambach on US Women’s soccer match against Netherlands

    03:36

Trump faces new charges in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case

Record heat extends into weekend with triple digit temperatures

New details on Hunter Biden’s rejected plea deal

Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits

Primetime Emmy Awards postponed due to ongoing strikes

Steph Curry shares why he still feels underrated

Watch Macklemore's son finds out who his dad is

Get a first look at the star-studded wrestling movie ‘Iron Claw’

How to use AI to plan vacations

Randy Meisner, Eagles co-founder, dies at 77

Summertime skillet cookie: Get the sweet dessert recipe!

Products to beat the heat: Misting fan, cooling gel pillows, more

Try these style hacks to get more out of your fashion items

Get an exclusive look inside Haribo's first factory in the US

Online scams to beware of: Phishing, vague texts, more

Get a first look at NBC’s documentary on ‘Cop City’ controversy

How to take your houseplants for a walk. Yes, for real.

Multitasking products for organizing and cleaning your home

Visit Camp Half-Blood, where education meets imagination

How to make sure you're selecting the right insurance for you

Upcycle old books, furniture and more with these DIY projects!

Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures

Hoda and Jenna guess connections in award show trivia

Travis Kelce tried to give his number to Taylor Swift. It didn't work.

Meet the hilarious stars behind the hit podcast 'I've Had It'

‘Banyan Moon’ author shares the inspiration behind her hit novel

Tandoori shrimp skewers and tomato chutney: Get the recipes

10-year-old professional photographer takes pics of Hoda & Jenna

Hoda and Jenna try Burger King's cheese-filled 'burger'

Try these simple steps to manifesting what you want in life

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Try this mini spinach and cheese empanada recipe for a block party

Summertime skillet cookie: Get the sweet dessert recipe!

Get an exclusive look inside Haribo's first factory in the US

Try these tasty grab-and-go sandwich recipes for your block party!

Tandoori shrimp skewers and tomato chutney: Get the recipes

Summer squash quesadillas and squash white pizza: Get the recipes!

Creamy garden zucchini pasta: Get the recipe!

No fire required: A healthy twist on campfire s’mores

Grilled skirt steak tacos with salsa verde: Get the recipe!

Spatchcocked chicken with blackberry BBQ sauce: Get the recipe!