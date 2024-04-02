How to protect yourself from tax scams as deadline approaches
With Tax Day just around the corner, many are preparing to file — but that also means a heightened risk of scams tied to identity theft or attempts to steal your tax refund. CNBC’s Sharon Epperson joins TODAY to run through the different scams to look out for, from ghost tax preparers to fake charity scams and more.April 2, 2024
