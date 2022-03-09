IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Ukrainian crisis: Where to donate and how to get involved 08:32
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins TODAY with important information on how to provide supplies and help to Ukrainian families in need. The most pressing items needed include food, baby supplies and medicine. Aid workers say the best way to help is to donate money, and Nguyen shares the specific organizations you can donate to that will directly help refugees.
