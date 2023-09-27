IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Steals & Deals: Up to 81% off 3-in-1 portable chargers, charging cables, more tech needs

Mel Robbins shares tips on how to end negative self-talk

08:29

Bestselling author and podcast host Mel Robbins breaks down the findings in a recent survey by Ulta Beauty that found that negative self-talk is the biggest obstacle to being able to experience more joy. "First you have to identify that you're doing it, second you have to interrupt it," she says.Sept. 27, 2023

