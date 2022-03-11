Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age
NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down metabolism and the three areas of impact: physical activity, eating and sleep. “Our metabolism doesn’t necessarily slow down between 20 and 60,” Dr. Azar says adding that spurts of activity throughout the day, increasing protein intake as well as getting seven hours of sleep will help boost your metabolism. “It’s not about how much you eat but what you eat that is so important,” she says.March 11, 2022
