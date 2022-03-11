IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17

  • Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

  • 4 siblings who lost mother to COVID-19 try to find a way forward

    06:17

  • More schools lift mask mandates

    02:05

  • BLKHLTH nonprofit encourages people to get screened for colorectal cancer

    04:41

  • Bobbie Thomas makes emotional return to TODAY after 2 years

    09:03

  • 4 HIIT exercises to get you motivated

    04:43

  • TikTok under investigation over possible mental health impacts

    02:23

  • COVID is transitioning from pandemic to endemic: US officials

    02:10

  • ICU nurse with young onset Parkinson's disease trains to be an 'American Ninja Warrior'

    00:30

  • Jill Martin shares her personal health battle with fibroids

    06:10

  • Consumer Confidential: Personal safety guide

    24:55

  • Feel yourself getting stronger with this at-home workout

    04:40

  • Mask guidance, new Pfizer study: Breaking down latest COVID info

    04:33

  • Bob Odenkirk opens up about 'heart incident' on set of 'Better Call Saul'

    05:02

  • Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shown to be less effective for kids 5 to 11

    03:31

TODAY

Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

05:16

NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY to break down metabolism and the three areas of impact: physical activity, eating and sleep. “Our metabolism doesn’t necessarily slow down between 20 and 60,” Dr. Azar says adding that spurts of activity throughout the day, increasing protein intake as well as getting seven hours of sleep will help boost your metabolism. “It’s not about how much you eat but what you eat that is so important,” she says.March 11, 2022

  • Get your ZZZs with this white noise machine, pillow and sleep headphones

    04:35
  • Now Playing

    Learn easy ways to boost your metabolism at any age

    05:16
  • UP NEXT

    What is functional medicine? Inside the growing health trend

    04:17

  • Healthy habits to help you handle and reduce stress

    05:10

  • COVID-19 likely to become seasonal virus, CDC director says

    00:22

  • ‘Making Space with Hoda Kotb’ season 2: Here are the upcoming guests!

    01:06

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All