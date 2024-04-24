Majority of parents feel burned out and lonely, study finds
A new study from the Ohio State University found that around 62% of parents feel burned out and 66% say the demands of parenthood left them feeling isolated and lonely. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports and Dr. Thomas Kersting joins TODAY with changes parents can make to cope and navigate difficult times.April 24, 2024
