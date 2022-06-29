Why your sleep pattern is vital to your heart and brain health

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

TODAY

The American Heart Association now considers healthy sleep patterns to be key to heart and brain health. Dr. Jennifer Haythe joins TODAY to break down those key factors that affect heart health and how to improve them.June 29, 2022

