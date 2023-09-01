IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Start TODAY x Shop TODAY Wellness Awards: 6 must-have fitness essentials under $40

  • Now Playing

    How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top gym essentials

    05:15

  • When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings

    04:42

  • Tips to ease into fall and avoid ‘autumn anxiety’

    04:30

  • How to alleviate the high costs of caregiving

    04:28

  • Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women

    02:25

  • Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations

    02:43

  • Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds

    02:31

  • Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work

    00:46

  • When is the next COVID booster shot going to be available?

    02:09

  • RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise

    04:27

  • How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle

    06:17

  • Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout

    04:31

  • How to break up with your doctor

    04:23

  • How a son's illness helped save dad's life

    04:30

  • Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know

    02:16

  • 'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

    05:18

  • Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets

    03:44

  • Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know

    04:19

  • Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts

    04:53

How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest

04:37

Knowing what kind of sleeper you are can improve your chances of getting better rest. Licensed clinical psychologist Shelby Harris joins TODAY with tips and products for getting through the night.Sept. 1, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest

    04:37
  • UP NEXT

    Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top gym essentials

    05:15

  • When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings

    04:42

  • Tips to ease into fall and avoid ‘autumn anxiety’

    04:30

  • How to alleviate the high costs of caregiving

    04:28

  • Stress, lack of sleep can impact heart health in menopausal women

    02:25

  • Biden names first 10 prescription drugs up for price-cut negotiations

    02:43

  • Warm bedrooms result in better sleep, study finds

    02:31

  • Why Aug. 24 is the day most people call out sick to work

    00:46

  • When is the next COVID booster shot going to be available?

    02:09

  • RSV vaccine eligibility expands, COVID numbers on the rise

    04:27

  • How cycling helped one woman get through cancer battle

    06:17

  • Try these throwback dance moves for a cardio workout

    04:31

  • How to break up with your doctor

    04:23

  • How a son's illness helped save dad's life

    04:30

  • Locally acquired malaria cases: What you need to know

    02:16

  • 'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

    05:18

  • Steam, light therapy, more: Breaking down latest skincare gadgets

    03:44

  • Knockoff versions of Ozempic are being sold online: What to know

    04:19

  • Boost your daily yoga with these muscle sculpting workouts

    04:53

Labor Day weekend: Here are the best times to travel

Rip current concerns could dampen some Labor Day plans

How will the weather be for Labor Day weekend?

Donald Trump's election fraud case in Georgia set to be televised

Idalia aftermath: New video shows extent of devastation

Do you have to wash chicken before you cook it?

Darius Rucker talks how ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ is a tribute to his roots

How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest

Here is what to buy and skip in September 2023

Andy Cohen’s son’s latest breakfast adventure didn’t go so well

Do you have to wash chicken before you cook it?

Darius Rucker talks how ‘Carolyn’s Boy’ is a tribute to his roots

How knowing your sleep personality can help you get better rest

Here is what to buy and skip in September 2023

From wine to cocktails: Get in on the canned boozy drinks trend

Start TODAY Wellness Awards: Top gym essentials

Why figuring out your tech personality can improve how you use it

What is 'mudlarking'? See the London pastime that digs up history

When to schedule doctor appointments and routine screenings

See TODAY's Al Roker make a cameo in final season of 'Billions'

Woman's boyfriend surprises her — with a wedding!

Hoda and Jenna reveal favorite books that 'transformed' them

Snack drawer under the bed? Hoda & Jenna weigh in on new trend

When is it too late to cancel plans with a friend?

Justin Willman dazzles Hoda and Jenna with mind-bending magic

Tips for navigating the changes to the college admissions process

'Shroom boom: Mushroom products for skincare, home decor, more

Should you speak up about being left out of a friend's party?

Martina and John McBride talk love story, Blackbird Studio, more

LOL or IJBOL? Hoda, Jenna learn new acronyms kids are using

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Do you have to wash chicken before you cook it?

How to grill up a Roumanian steak perfect for Labor Day Weekend

Baby back ribs and grilled peaches with ice cream: Get the recipes!

Chicken with pineapple-guava barbecue sauce: Get the recipe!

Surf and turf niçoise salad: Get Alejandra Ramos’ recipe!

Smoothie hacks to make your drinks healthier

How to supersize some classic dishes while boosting nutrition

The Kitchn releases Grocery Essential Awards: Here are top picks

Crabcakes you can make at home: Get Ed Brown’s recipe!

Tomato galette and roasted cherry tomatoes: Get the recipes