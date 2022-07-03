How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

In a metaphor for current frenzy in air travel, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently had his flight from Washington to New York canceled and was forced to drive instead. Buttigieg joked the incident was “pretty on the nose,” but frustrated travelers don’t have quite the same sense of humor about the thousands of cancelled flights and spoiled plans. Airlines are now under pressure from politicians and passengers to fix the problem fast. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.July 3, 2022