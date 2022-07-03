IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Burgers, hot dogs, oh my! Cook up the ultimate BBQ with TODAY All Day’s BBQ Bash Marathon

    How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

    What legal protections could be next?

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages get new interest amid skyrocketing rates

  • Can emotional testimony from Uvalde survivors propel gun laws?

  • Brave Ukrainian prosecutors aim to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

  • How can the US finally agree on measures to limit gun violence?

  • What the 'return to office' will look like – if there ever is one

  • Hero passenger speaks out on landing plane with no experience: Exclusive

  • What does a post-Roe America look like?

  • How Elon Musk aims to ‘restore free speech’ via Twitter purchase

  • Confusion strikes as judge rules CDC can’t enforce mask mandate

  • Pope Francis uses platform to call for peace in Ukraine

  • Ukrainians say Putin’s attempt to break their spirit has backfired

  • Should the US brace for another housing bubble to burst?

  • Tonight’s Academy Awards could set big milestones for the movie business

  • This is how the Federal Reserve plans to control inflation

  • How Ukraine is using social media to confront Russia in front of the world

  • The face of Ukraine’s refugee crisis

  • How far is Putin willing to go in Ukraine?

  • Why are mask mandates falling away now?

How airlines are working to fix the summer travel strain

In a metaphor for current frenzy in air travel, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg recently had his flight from Washington to New York canceled and was forced to drive instead. Buttigieg joked the incident was “pretty on the nose,” but frustrated travelers don’t have quite the same sense of humor about the thousands of cancelled flights and spoiled plans. Airlines are now under pressure from politicians and passengers to fix the problem fast. NBC’s Maggie Vespa reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.July 3, 2022

American Airlines scheduling glitch allows pilots to drop thousands of flights

