IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jill Martin has up to 90% off gifts for Dad — and they all ship for free

  • TODAY takes a sunset fishing cruise around Hilton Head Island

    04:27

  • Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly 30 years

    01:16

  • Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacks

    03:04

  • New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents

    03:30

  • Platinum Jubilee plans revealed, but will the queen attend?

    01:29

  • Ellen Barkin testifies ex Johnny Depp was 'jealous' and 'controlling'

    03:07

  • Why Grubhub’s ‘free lunch’ promo was disastrous for restaurants

    00:40

  • Oklahoma legislature passes bill to ban nearly all abortions

    00:23

  • 21 states could see record-high temperatures this weekend

    01:26

  • Elon Musk denies he sexually harassed a flight attendant

    00:30

  • Horrors inside Mariupol show stunning toll of war

    02:43

  • Future of Title 42, set to expire in 3 days, remains uncertain

    01:31

  • Secret Service agents return to US after alleged drunken incident

    01:42

  • Baby formula shortage should ease 'within days,' FDA chief says

    02:49

  • Fears of stagflation grow amid vortex of bad economic news

    02:14

  • Man and horse form strong bond after ‘horrible’ accident

    04:34

  • Concert lineup for Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee revealed

    01:01

  • Watch: Harry Styles fans overcome with emotion by free tour tickets

    01:30

TODAY

Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

03:51

At just over a year old, Meghan Westman became one of the youngest people in the United Sates to receive a cochlear implant for hearing loss. Graduating this month as Dr. Westman, she talks to NBC’s Harry Smith about finding her purpose and helping children and adults just like herself.May 20, 2022

  • TODAY takes a sunset fishing cruise around Hilton Head Island

    04:27

  • Inside the race to save a rare marine mammal on brink of extinction

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Hearing-impaired grad pays it forward as an audiology doctor

    03:51
  • UP NEXT

    Pete Williams to retire from NBC News after nearly 30 years

    01:16

  • Richard Engel reunites with 88-year-old who survived Russian attacks

    03:04

  • New alcohol sensors aim to end drunk driving accidents

    03:30

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All