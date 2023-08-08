Groundbreaking ‘domino' heart surgery saves two babies’ lives

How to protect your back while carrying luggage and backpacks
The Skaats and Civil families are a part of the world’s first domino heart transplant in infants. They, alongside Dr. Marc Richmond from New York Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital, sit down with TODAY to talk about the groundbreaking transplant that saved their babies’ lives and how one heart became gold for their families.Aug. 8, 2023
