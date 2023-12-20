IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

What is gift card draining? How to prevent getting scammed

04:37

Police around the county are warning shoppers about gift card draining where scammers tamper with the cards before you buy them — and even our own senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett fell victim. NBC's Vicky Nguyen reports for TODAY.Dec. 20, 2023

