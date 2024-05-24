Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival

Meet the wellness advocate creating safe spaces for women
James Harris and Marine veteran Russ Redhead were bitter rivals at the pool table but when Harris' kidney began failing in 2020, Redhead stepped up and volunteered to donate his kidney. TODAY’s Craig Melvin shares their moving story where everyone comes out a winner.May 24, 2024
