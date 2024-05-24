TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones celebrates graduate from her alma mater
06:38
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival
04:33
Game changer: NCAA agrees to let schools pay their athletes
01:55
Biden hosts Kenyan president in state dinner at White House
01:51
Bodies of 3 hostages killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack recovered
00:37
Coco Gauff: ‘Feeling really great’ heading into French Open
03:18
Bryan Kohberger lawyers try to discredit investigative tactics
02:34
New video shows Scottie Scheffler’s arrest during confrontation
02:07
UCLA chancellor grilled on Capitol Hill over campus protests
02:22
Now Playing
Memorial Day weekend weather: Which regions could see rain?
01:45
UP NEXT
Memorial Day weekend travel rush: Tens of millions hit the road
02:29
Celine Dion to open up to Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview
01:01
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer celebrates graduate from her alma mater
05:08
Best Memorial Day sales: Appliances, apparel, outdoor items
04:57
New head coach of US women's soccer team talks Paris 2024
04:50
Tennessee judge temporarily blocks foreclosure sale of Graceland
00:31
First woman to lead US Navy reflects on her career milestones
06:28
Macron proposes truce between Russia, Ukraine during Olympics
01:46
Second human case of bird flu linked to dairy cows in Michigan
00:22
Fast food wars heat up with menu meal deals coming in hot
02:17
Memorial Day weekend weather: Which regions could see rain?
01:45
Copied
Copied
People from the South to Northeast are cleaning up after severe storms, but the threat is not over yet. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast and which areas could see rain during Memorial Day weekend.May 24, 2024
TODAY’s Sheinelle Jones celebrates graduate from her alma mater
06:38
Marine veteran donates kidney to his billiards rival
04:33
Game changer: NCAA agrees to let schools pay their athletes
01:55
Biden hosts Kenyan president in state dinner at White House
01:51
Bodies of 3 hostages killed in Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack recovered
00:37
Coco Gauff: ‘Feeling really great’ heading into French Open
03:18
Bryan Kohberger lawyers try to discredit investigative tactics
02:34
New video shows Scottie Scheffler’s arrest during confrontation
02:07
UCLA chancellor grilled on Capitol Hill over campus protests
02:22
Now Playing
Memorial Day weekend weather: Which regions could see rain?
01:45
UP NEXT
Memorial Day weekend travel rush: Tens of millions hit the road
02:29
Celine Dion to open up to Hoda Kotb in an exclusive interview
01:01
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer celebrates graduate from her alma mater
05:08
Best Memorial Day sales: Appliances, apparel, outdoor items
04:57
New head coach of US women's soccer team talks Paris 2024
04:50
Tennessee judge temporarily blocks foreclosure sale of Graceland
00:31
First woman to lead US Navy reflects on her career milestones
06:28
Macron proposes truce between Russia, Ukraine during Olympics
01:46
Second human case of bird flu linked to dairy cows in Michigan
00:22
Fast food wars heat up with menu meal deals coming in hot