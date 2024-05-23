Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one
Bestselling author and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to unveil the alarming effects of excessive screen time on children. In his latest book “The Anxious Generation,” Haidt talks makes a connection between the loss of a play-based childhood and the rise of the phone-based childhood. "When kids are rooted in real relationships, they are not washed away by social media," he says.May 23, 2024
