IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Memorial Day sales blowout: Save up to 65% off Stanley, Baublebar, Cuisinart and more

Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one
May 23, 202412:45
  • Now Playing

    Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one

    12:45
  • UP NEXT

    Mama's done! Hoda & Jenna weigh in on negotiating with kids

    03:06

  • US Navy Band Northeast performs ‘God Bless America’ on TODAY

    01:36

  • Chris Pratt talks ‘Garfield,’ asking Maria Shriver for parenting advice

    06:50

  • 'The Voice’ team joins the fun for NBC’s Red Nose Day special

    00:15

  • See Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Presumed Innocent’ trailer

    01:16

  • Andrew McCarthy reunites 'Brat Pack' for revealing documentary

    01:05

  • See a preview of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest’ Season 5

    00:45

  • Is Elton John getting ready to release new music?

    00:31

  • Nicole Brown's sisters on OJ Simpson death: ‘End of a chapter’

    03:10

  • Zane Lowe breaks down Apple Music’s top 5 albums of all time

    05:39

  • Jay Pharoah talks ‘Quiz with Balls,’ his start in comedy, ‘SNL’

    10:58

  • Tom Hanks asks son Chet to explain the Drake-Kenrick Lamar feud

    04:18

  • Josef Newgarden on going for back-to-back wins at the Indy 500

    05:29

  • Tembi Locke opens up on finding love unexpectedly

    01:31

  • Fictional band from 'Idea of You' scores real hit on Billboard charts

    01:01

  • Liverpool to transform into ‘Taylor Town’ ahead Taylor Swift concert

    01:00

  • Reba McEntire invites Lainey Wilson to join Grand Ole Opry

    01:36

  • See who tops Apple Music’s list of best albums of all time

    02:04

  • 2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering

    00:29

Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one

12:45

Bestselling author and social psychologist Jonathan Haidt joins Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to unveil the alarming effects of excessive screen time on children. In his latest book “The Anxious Generation,” Haidt talks makes a connection between the loss of a play-based childhood and the rise of the phone-based childhood. "When kids are rooted in real relationships, they are not washed away by social media," he says.May 23, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one

    12:45
  • UP NEXT

    Mama's done! Hoda & Jenna weigh in on negotiating with kids

    03:06

  • US Navy Band Northeast performs ‘God Bless America’ on TODAY

    01:36

  • Chris Pratt talks ‘Garfield,’ asking Maria Shriver for parenting advice

    06:50

  • 'The Voice’ team joins the fun for NBC’s Red Nose Day special

    00:15

  • See Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Presumed Innocent’ trailer

    01:16

  • Andrew McCarthy reunites 'Brat Pack' for revealing documentary

    01:05

  • See a preview of David Letterman’s ‘My Next Guest’ Season 5

    00:45

  • Is Elton John getting ready to release new music?

    00:31

  • Nicole Brown's sisters on OJ Simpson death: ‘End of a chapter’

    03:10

  • Zane Lowe breaks down Apple Music’s top 5 albums of all time

    05:39

  • Jay Pharoah talks ‘Quiz with Balls,’ his start in comedy, ‘SNL’

    10:58

  • Tom Hanks asks son Chet to explain the Drake-Kenrick Lamar feud

    04:18

  • Josef Newgarden on going for back-to-back wins at the Indy 500

    05:29

  • Tembi Locke opens up on finding love unexpectedly

    01:31

  • Fictional band from 'Idea of You' scores real hit on Billboard charts

    01:01

  • Liverpool to transform into ‘Taylor Town’ ahead Taylor Swift concert

    01:00

  • Reba McEntire invites Lainey Wilson to join Grand Ole Opry

    01:36

  • See who tops Apple Music’s list of best albums of all time

    02:04

  • 2 suspects arrested in minibike gang attack on actor Ian Ziering

    00:29

Violent tornadoes cause concert stage in Mexico to collapse

Downed power lines disrupt Amtrak from NYC to Washington

Justice Alito under fire for ‘Appeal to Heaven’ flag flown at home

Uvalde families reach $2M settlement with city, will sue police

Hunter Biden’s tax trial postponed until September

Nikki Haley says she will vote for Trump in 2024 election

Nicole Brown's sisters on OJ Simpson death: ‘End of a chapter’

'The Office' star Brian Baumgartner cooks up Memorial Day recipes!

Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one

Mama's done! Hoda & Jenna weigh in on negotiating with kids

Transform your home with these DIY crafts for Memorial Day

Memorial Day deals up to 42% off: Ice cream maker, skirts, more

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer celebrates graduate from her alma mater

Best Memorial Day sales: Appliances, apparel, outdoor items

Do you need a life coach or a therapist? How to find the right help

How to swim safely and what to do in an emergency

Josef Newgarden on going for back-to-back wins at the Indy 500

How this entrepreneur found the perfect fit with her denim brand

TODAY’s Craig Melvin celebrates graduate from his alma mater

Grilled Caesar salad and smashed butter burgers: Get the recipes!

'The Office' star Brian Baumgartner cooks up Memorial Day recipes!

Memorial Day savings: Denim shorts, Stanley tumbler, more

Effects of moving from play-based childhood to a phone-based one

Mama's done! Hoda & Jenna weigh in on negotiating with kids

Zane Lowe breaks down Apple Music’s top 5 albums of all time

Chicken kebabs with tzatziki, peppers with feta: Get the recipes!

Jay Pharoah talks ‘Quiz with Balls,’ his start in comedy, ‘SNL’

Tom Hanks asks son Chet to explain the Drake-Kenrick Lamar feud

Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist face off in guessing game

Toys to get the kids playing outside: Pool floats, tricycle, more

Memorial Day savings: Denim shorts, Stanley tumbler, more

Memorial Day deals up to 42% off: Ice cream maker, skirts, more

Memorial Day sales up to 60% off: Gap, Vera Bradley, more

TODAY reveals the Read with Jenna Jr. summer reading list!

Father’s Day deals up to 81% off: GolfPass+, Omaha steaks, more

Trending Summer must-haves: Theraice caps, pillow cubes, more

Bobbie's Bests: Personalized bags, curl spray, more — all 50% off!

Tennis core, vests and more trends you'll be seeing all summer

Shop these doctor-recommended protections from the sun

Shop these swimsuit trends for the whole family

'The Office' star Brian Baumgartner cooks up Memorial Day recipes!

Chicken kebabs with tzatziki, peppers with feta: Get the recipes!

Grilled Caesar salad and smashed butter burgers: Get the recipes!

Fire up the grill for these crispy grilled wings, charred pasta salad

Garlic bread meatball subs: Get Alex Guarnaschelli's recipe!

Orange-sesame chicken and cookies: Try the gluten-free recipes!

Curb your sugar cravings with these healthier recipes

Roast chicken with potatoes and shrimp butter: Get the recipe!

Steamed wahoo and veggies over peas and rice: Get the recipe!

Nutritional treats your family will go nuts over!