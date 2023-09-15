IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track

04:19

TODAY fitness contributor Ally Love shares simple moves and tips to get your fitness goals back on track — and she says a short workout is better than not working out at all! “You want something fun, not forced,” she says.Sept. 15, 2023

