TODAY

Get a first look at Marvel’s new ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’ trailer

01:03

The new trailer for “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” introduces Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, who is Bruce Banner’s cousin called in to head up a new superhuman law division. The season will also feature Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil and Renée Elise Goldsberry.May 18, 2022

Fans have mixed reactions to first look of new series ‘She-Hulk’

