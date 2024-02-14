IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

From a "coatigan" to a "glotion," customers are loving these Amazon finds for February

Full interview: Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘not qualified to be president’

22:39

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley dug in on her criticism of former President Donald Trump as unfit to hold the office again, arguing in an exclusive interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin that Trump can't be trusted to protect America's military.Feb. 14, 2024

