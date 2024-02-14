Nikki Haley: Trump has become 'diminished,' 'unhinged' since 2016
06:45
Dems pick up seat in US House; Republicans impeach Mayorkas
02:18
Now Playing
Full interview: Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘not qualified to be president’
22:39
UP NEXT
Trump calls for leadership changes at RNC
02:37
Biden pushes back at special counsel report doubting his memory
02:16
Trump criticized for comments about Russia and NATO countries
01:54
Trump wins Nevada GOP caucus as SCOTUS weighs ballot case
02:42
Biden says ‘memory is fine’ after special counsel report released
05:45
Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress about secret hospitalization
00:30
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
02:14
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
02:02
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
01:54
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
02:01
Speaker Johnson says Senate border deal is ‘dead on arrival’
02:13
Social media companies pushed to improve child safety
04:52
Former Trump official dies after being shot in carjacking
00:29
Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary
00:28
Mike Johnson signals bipartisan immigration deal won't pass
01:48
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border
01:50
Full interview: Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘not qualified to be president’
22:39
Copied
Copied
Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley dug in on her criticism of former President Donald Trump as unfit to hold the office again, arguing in an exclusive interview with TODAY's Craig Melvin that Trump can't be trusted to protect America's military.Feb. 14, 2024
Nikki Haley: Trump has become 'diminished,' 'unhinged' since 2016
06:45
Dems pick up seat in US House; Republicans impeach Mayorkas
02:18
Now Playing
Full interview: Nikki Haley says Trump is ‘not qualified to be president’
22:39
UP NEXT
Trump calls for leadership changes at RNC
02:37
Biden pushes back at special counsel report doubting his memory
02:16
Trump criticized for comments about Russia and NATO countries
01:54
Trump wins Nevada GOP caucus as SCOTUS weighs ballot case
02:42
Biden says ‘memory is fine’ after special counsel report released
05:45
Lloyd Austin to testify before Congress about secret hospitalization
00:30
Congress in gridlock after Republicans kill bipartisan border bill
02:14
Supreme Court weighs whether Trump can stay on Colorado ballot
02:00
Federal court rules Trump is not immune in 2020 election case
02:02
House Republicans fail to impeach Secretary Mayorkas
01:54
Senate Republicans threaten to block border bill they negotiated
02:01
Speaker Johnson says Senate border deal is ‘dead on arrival’
02:13
Social media companies pushed to improve child safety
04:52
Former Trump official dies after being shot in carjacking
00:29
Biden wins South Carolina Democratic primary
00:28
Mike Johnson signals bipartisan immigration deal won't pass
01:48
Anti-immigration convoy holds protest at the US-Mexico border