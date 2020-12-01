Former US election security chief reacts to comment that he should be ‘shot’

In his first live interview since being fired as the director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, Chris Krebs tells TODAY that comments by Joseph diGenova, a lawyer for President Trump, that Krebs should be “taken out and shot” are “certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior.” He points to the record of paper ballots as proof that the 2020 election was secure: “You effectively have the receipts.” He says he supports President Trump but chose country over party: “We did it right.” He says he is “thankful” to President Trump but chose country over party: “We did it right.”