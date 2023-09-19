How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay
05:44
Now Playing
FDA to approve first ever needle-free EpiPen alternative
02:04
UP NEXT
Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event
01:12
Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost
06:42
Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track
04:19
TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness
01:20
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
05:27
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
01:58
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear
02:21
First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home
04:46
Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows
03:07
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots
03:24
Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY
24:55
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:17
Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing
04:06
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you
12:46
FDA to approve first ever needle-free EpiPen alternative
02:04
Copied
The FDA is set to approve a new nasal spray called Neffy, which is a needle-free alternative to the EpiPen for emergency treatments for severe allergic reactions for things like food, drugs and bee stings. NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY and weighs in on its effectiveness and ease of use.Sept. 19, 2023
How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay
05:44
Now Playing
FDA to approve first ever needle-free EpiPen alternative
02:04
UP NEXT
Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event
01:12
Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost
06:42
Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track
04:19
TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness
01:20
TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots
05:27
What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?
01:58
Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear
02:21
First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home
04:46
Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows
03:07
FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots
03:24
Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY
24:55
See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon
04:17
Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing
04:06
How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school
03:12
FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US
04:31
What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?
06:21
See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!
05:46
How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you