IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: 19 winners across hair, makeup and skin care

  • How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    FDA to approve first ever needle-free EpiPen alternative

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

    01:12

  • Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

    06:42

  • Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track

    04:19

  • TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness

    01:20

  • TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots

    05:27

  • What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?

    01:58

  • Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear

    02:21

  • First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home

    04:46

  • Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows

    03:07

  • FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots

    03:24

  • Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY

    24:55

  • See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

    04:17

  • Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing

    04:06

  • How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school

    03:12

  • FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US

    04:31

  • What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?

    06:21

  • See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!

    05:46

  • How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you

    12:46

FDA to approve first ever needle-free EpiPen alternative

02:04

The FDA is set to approve a new nasal spray called Neffy, which is a needle-free alternative to the EpiPen for emergency treatments for severe allergic reactions for things like food, drugs and bee stings. NBC medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins TODAY and weighs in on its effectiveness and ease of use.Sept. 19, 2023

  • How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

    05:44
  • Now Playing

    FDA to approve first ever needle-free EpiPen alternative

    02:04
  • UP NEXT

    Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

    01:12

  • Longevity clinics: What they do and how much they cost

    06:42

  • Simple ways to get your fitness goals back on track

    04:19

  • TODAY's Al Roker honored for work in raising cancer awareness

    01:20

  • TODAY anchors roll up their sleeves and get their annual flu shots

    05:27

  • What is an Achilles tear and can Aaron Rodgers recover?

    01:58

  • Fallout after Jets’ Aaron Rodgers out for season with Achilles tear

    02:21

  • First aid 101: Emergency items you should have at home

    04:46

  • Early bird or night owl? Your sleep routine is genetic, study shows

    03:07

  • FDA approves new round of COVID-19 booster shots

    03:24

  • Head into fall with September’s workout challenge and expert health tips | Start TODAY

    24:55

  • See how Sheinelle Jones is prepping for 2023 NYC Marathon

    04:17

  • Why being an 'emotional person' can be a good thing

    04:06

  • How to get kids back on a sleep schedule for school

    03:12

  • FDA expected to approve new COVID booster as cases rise in US

    04:31

  • What are the early symptoms of poor gut health?

    06:21

  • See Debbie Allen give Al Roker a dance lesson!

    05:46

  • How to find balance when your mental load is weighing on you

    12:46

American prisoners freed from Iran return to the US

What to expect from Biden’s speech at the UN

Debris field found in search for missing F-35 jet in South Carolina

UAW union threatens to expand strike if progress isn’t made

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of LA County sheriff’s deputy

Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space

How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

Here are the nicest cities in the United States

Peak foliage times across the US for 2023

Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

Meet the NASA astronaut set to make history in space

How to navigate medical bills and what to know before you pay

Here are the nicest cities in the United States

Peak foliage times across the US for 2023

George Oliphant shares ways to prepare your home for fall

Anne Hathaway shares refreshing take on aging and beauty

Leslie Jones talks new book, love for Steve Kornacki and his khakis

Thinking of selling your home? Why now is the time to do it

Swap out the chips for bell peppers to make these healthier nachos

Here are the winners of NBC Select’s Best of Bed & Bath Awards

Everyone yells at their kids. How do you repair the moment?

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Leslie Jones talks explicit name of new book: ‘I gotta be special’

Should friends choose sides in a divorce? Hoda & Jenna weigh in

Kelsea Ballerini wishes Chase Stokes happy birthday: See the pics!

Hugh Jackman, Deborra-Lee Furness announce they’re separating

People x TODAY Beauty Awards: Here are the top products

Millie Bobby Brown talks ‘Nineteen Steps,’ wedding planning

5 hair and makeup winners from People x TODAY beauty awards

Jenna shares the hilarious talk she had with her kids about puberty

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Get exclusive deals on dinnerware, beauty, skincare and more

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop TODAY: Holiday deals

Shop these standout Cyber Monday that make the perfect gifts

Stanley Tucci talks new cookware line, shares childhood recipe

Jonathan Bennett judges food competition with Hoda & Jenna

Stephanie Mansour to host meal-prepping Start TODAY event

Ryan Reynolds latest Aviation Gin ad calls out pumpkin spice

Steak tacos and chicken sliders: Get Alex Guarnaschelli’s recipes!

Lamb meatballs with pomodoro and ricotta: Get the recipe!

Try these 2 hearty soup recipes to stay cozy during the fall season

This creamy spaghetti al limone recipe is classic and versatile

Easy ravioli from scratch and no-cook tomato sauce: Get the recipe

Healthy hacks for enjoying dessert without the guilt