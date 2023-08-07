Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy
06:27
How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk
04:30
Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease
04:58
Now Playing
FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression
02:07
UP NEXT
How to stay safe from summertime bug bites
04:26
Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard
01:13
Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten
05:47
How to beat the heat while you sleep
03:49
Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels
00:32
Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'
05:01
Do anti-gray hair products really work?
03:48
Snake bites rise in hot weather: How to stay safe
04:49
Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more
04:33
Try this new walking and strength training workout combo
04:18
What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?
02:53
How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’
05:20
One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study
02:37
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
04:16
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits
02:19
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures
11:17
FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression
02:07
Copied
The FDA has officially approved the first-ever pill for postpartum depression, which affects one in eight new moms. The pill is expected to be a game changer because it works fast and is accessible and easy to take. Dr. Roshini Raj, associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone joins TODAY to talk about the how it works and what this means for new moms.Aug. 7, 2023
Jill Martin opens up about undergoing double mastectomy
06:27
How to add upper and lower body strength training to daily walk
04:30
Bella Hadid opens up about painful battle with Lyme disease
04:58
Now Playing
FDA approves first ever pill for postpartum depression
02:07
UP NEXT
How to stay safe from summertime bug bites
04:26
Carson Daly speaks on mental health panel at Harvard
01:13
Am I a mosquito magnet? How to avoid getting bitten
05:47
How to beat the heat while you sleep
03:49
Ozempic and Mounjaro drugmakers sued over warning labels
00:32
Start TODAY members loses 200 lbs: 'I have a new lease on life'
05:01
Do anti-gray hair products really work?
03:48
Snake bites rise in hot weather: How to stay safe
04:49
Add these power foods to boost immunity, brain power and more
04:33
Try this new walking and strength training workout combo
04:18
What age should I start getting screened for colon cancer?
02:53
How to increase productivity and prevent the ‘summer slide’
05:20
One alcoholic drink a day may raise your blood pressure: study
02:37
New meat allergy linked to tick bite: What you need to know
04:16
Mitch McConnell’s medical scare renews questions over age limits
02:19
Women are throwing divorce parties to embrace their new futures