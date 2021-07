Kara Eaker, an 18-year-old alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, is quarantining in Tokyo following a positive COVID-19 test Monday. Joining the 3rd Hour of TODAY from Missouri, her father, Mark, says, “At first she was disappointed and a little upset, but once it settled in and (she) realized as an alternate there wasn’t a great chance she’d get called in … she’s OK with it.”