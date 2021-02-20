Entire school board resigns after members caught disparaging parents

Entire school board resigns after members caught disparaging parents02:46
Members of the Oakley Union Elementary School District Board of Trustees in California thought they were speaking privately during an online video meeting Wednesday but later found out the public could hear and see them making disparaging comments about parents. The candid discussion sparked outrage among parents, who started a petition calling for board members to step down. By Friday night, every member of the school board resigned. NBC’s Kathy Park reports for Weekend TODAY.