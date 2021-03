Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY that “there are some states that are pulling back now, I believe more prematurely than they should, on the public health measures … there is a risk that you are going to rebound” and warns, “it really is going to be a race between the virus and a potential surge.” He also weighs in on new research suggesting that schoolchildren may be as safe distanced 3 feet apart as they are at 6 feet.