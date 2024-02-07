Amy Yasbeck talks heart health in honor of late husband John Ritter
Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says
How to talk to your kids about mental health, online safety
3 experts share important tips for maintaining a healthy heart
How to use the Recharge Method to get your day going strong
Numbers to look out for when checking heart health
Demi Lovato opens up about her engagement, health journey
Cardiac arrest survivor talks importance of learning CPR
Biden administration starts negotiations to bring down cost of drugs
How to build better habits: Ally Love shares diet and fitness tips
February Start TODAY walking challenge comes to South Carolina!
Heart attack survivor shares story of surviving 'widowmaker'
The Start TODAY February fitness challenge is all about balance
Jenna Bush Hager shares her daily breathing rituals: It centers me
The right way to fight with your significant other
Do Stanley cups carry a risk of lead exposure?
How to build trust in the workplace
Inside the race to develop vaccines for cancer
Do these 3 things to stay motivated while working out
Medical roundup: What to know about migraines, flu, burnout, more
Don't want to exercise? You're not lazy, science says
If you feel guilty sometimes for wanting to skip exercise, even though you know its good for your mind and body, a recent article in Time magazine says it could be due to survival instinct from when our ancestors needed rest before hunting and gathering food. NBC’s Dr. Tara Narula shares the takeaways on TODAY.Feb. 7, 2024
